Sumanyu Jain joins KRBL India as senior manager digital marketing. Previously, he was with Mankind Pharma as assistant manager digital marketing.

Jain has a decade of experience in the marketing field, he specialises in planning and executing go-to-market strategies for new products across digital media.

Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations like DLF, Cricket Graph, Sportz Interactive, and Grapes Digital.