Sumera Dewan has joined Talented.Agency as part of the brand strategy team. Prior to joining Talented.Agency, Dewan served as executive vice president– North at FCB Kinnect.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Dewan is a seasoned brand strategy professional with more than 15 years of experience. Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations such as Punt Creative, Dentsu Webchutney, Jack in the Box Worldwide, Dentsu, SoHo Square, and JWT.