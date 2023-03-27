Sumit Dewanjee joins BigTrunk Communication as Executive Vice President

Sumit is an award-winning digital marketing professional and an author with over 14 years of experience in SEO, SEM, Digital Media Operations, Media Planning & Buying. His expertise and passion for digital marketing have earned him numerous accolades and a reputation as a respected thought leader in this field. Prior to joining BigTrunk, Sumit worked with top organizations such as Ernst & Young & Motivator. He has received recognition for his skills and performance and has also been a Master Trainer of Digital Marketing for a World Bank-funded LICT (Leveraging ICT for Growth, Employment, and Governance) Project of Bangladesh ICT Ministry organized by Ernst & Young in Bangladesh.