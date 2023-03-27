Sumit Dewanjee joins BigTrunk Communication as Executive Vice President

Prior to joining BigTrunk, Sumit worked with organizations such as Ernst & Young & Motivator.
BigTrunk Communications, a leading digital marketing agency has announced the appointment of Sumit Dewanjee.
Sumit is an award-winning digital marketing professional and an author with over 14 years of experience in SEO, SEM, Digital Media Operations, Media Planning & Buying. His expertise and passion for digital marketing have earned him numerous accolades and a reputation as a respected thought leader in this field. Prior to joining BigTrunk, Sumit worked with top organizations such as Ernst & Young & Motivator. He has received recognition for his skills and performance and has also been a Master Trainer of Digital Marketing for a World Bank-funded LICT (Leveraging ICT for Growth, Employment, and Governance) Project of Bangladesh ICT Ministry organized by Ernst & Young in Bangladesh.
Commenting on the appointment, Dinakar Menon, business head, BigTrunk Communications said, “Sumit’s expertise and experience in digital marketing will help us continue to deliver exceptional results for our clients. As a result-oriented digital marketer, he has consistently delivered successful results for diverse organizations by aligning their marketing goals with cutting-edge digital strategies. We are looking forward to more success and are thrilled to have Sumit join our team at BigTrunk.”
Speaking about his new role, Sumit Dewanjee, executive vice president, BigTrunk Communications said, “I am equally excited to join the BigTrunk team and look forward to contributing my vision and innovative strategies to help the agency achieve new heights. BigTrunk Communications is a leading digital marketing agency and with consistent delivery of results of constantly changing digital market goals, we will reach worldwide sooner. I look forward to this new chapter working along with all the leaders.”