Sumit Kumar joins Tyroo|CJ as director- global growth programs

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
Based in Bangalore, Kumar will focus on driving Tyroo|CJ growth across key global markets.
Tyroo, an ad tech platform in the APAC region, announces the appointment of Sumit Kumar, who has joined the Tyroo|CJ partnership as director- global growth programs.
Sumit Kumar brings a wealth of experience driving rapid growth and revenue within the AdTech industry, particularly in startup environments. With a distinguished career that includes leadership roles at InMobi, Mobext, Oxigen wallet and an earlier stint at Tyroo, Sumit has consistently demonstrated a strong track record in sales, business strategy, and team leadership. His appointment to Tyroo|CJ marks a strategic move to bolster the partnership’s global growth initiatives by leveraging his expertise in cross-border mobile and desktop demand and supply.
“Joining Tyroo|CJ is a thrilling opportunity to contribute to a company and a partnership that is spearheading the performance and affiliate marketing in APAC,” said Sumit Kumar. “I am eager to drive the success of the Tyroo|CJ partnership by focusing on expanding our market presence, optimizing our product offerings, and delivering exceptional client experiences on a global scale.”
Sumit continued, “Our mission is to generate substantial revenue growth by penetrating new markets, strengthening our collaboration with CJ, and ensuring that our clients in the US, UK, and EU fully benefit from our APAC capabilities. I look forward to leading these efforts and contributing to Tyroo|CJ continued success.”
“We are thrilled to welcome Sumit to Tyroo|CJ as our Director-Global Growth Programs”, said Siddharth Puri, CEO of Tyroo. “As more global brands look to expand their presence in the APAC region, they often face the challenge of needing local expertise and support to truly succeed. Our partnership with CJ is designed to bridge that gap, offering brands the regional insights they need. With Sumit on board, we’re further strengthening this commitment. His leadership and experience will be invaluable as we help these brands navigate and thrive in APAC, while also expanding our own global footprint.”
Sumit Kumar will be based in Bangalore and focus on driving Tyroo|CJ growth across key global markets.