Sumit Mathur, CMO, Kellogg India moves on

Prior to this role, Mathur was associated with Hindustan Unilever for fourteen years.
Sumit Mathur, CMO, Kellogg India, has stepped down after a stint of five-and-a-half years, he made this announcement via Linkedin.
In the Linkedin post, he wrote “This week’s my last serving bowls of Kellogg’s… a journey I cherish & feel proud of.”
The post also mentioned couple of personal reflections of his time at Kellogg India. He mentioned that 20% of his time was spent figuring out why anyone will eat cereals, 5% in deciding what to do, and the remaining 75% in executing it.
Prior to this role, Mathur was associated with Hindustan Unilever for a period of fourteen years across various marketing roles like area sales manager, senior brand manager, marketing manager, category director- ice creams (South Asia) and finally as the GM- Ice Cream (India).