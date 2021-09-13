Sun Marathi appoints Dhirendra Yashwant as Head of Marketing

Prior to this, Yashwant worked with Shemaroo Entertainment as Head of Brand Marketing.
Sun Marathi has recently appointed Dhirendra Yashwant as the head of marketing. Yashwant joins from Shemaaroo Entertainment, where he was the Head of Brand Marketing(DGM) for more than 2 years and championed brand strategy & communication. Prior to that, he was with BTVI as group manager, marketing for 2 years.
An engineering graduate, Dhirendra has done his management studies from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies. In the past, he has also worked with Times Network for 3 years, ZEE Entertainment Network, HT Media.