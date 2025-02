Sun TV appoints Bala Iyengar as revenue head for the channel cluster of Sun Bangla, Sun Marathi and Sun Neo. Prior to this role, Iyengar was working with Helios Media as business director for the past 13 years.

He took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Iyengar comes with over two decades of experience. Throughout his career, he has worked with organisations such as Sony Entertainment Television, Star India, MTV India, Zoom Entertainment, and Goldmines Telefilms.