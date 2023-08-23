Sun TV appoints Vipin Unni as SVP and Head of Strategy for Telugu and Malayalam Channels

Previously, he was with Star TV Network as Head of Marketing and Communications.
Vipin Unni has recently joined senior vice president and head of strategy –programming and communications at Sun TV Network. In his new role, he will be overseeing both the Telugu and Malayalam clusters, with the responsibility of driving the network's strategy to regain growth momentum. He posted about this development on his LinkedIn profile.
Prior to joining Sun TV Network, Vipin Unni was the head of marketing and communications for Telugu linear TV Star Maa and the OTT platform HotStar Telugu under Disney Star.
He will be reporting to Mahesh Kumar R, the managing director of the network.