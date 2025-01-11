RPG Group hires Sunaina Jairath as VP of the group’s brand & comms

Owner of CEAT Tyres, RPG Group has picked Sunaina Jairath as its vice president of the group’s brand and communications. The Group is a Mumbai-based conglomerate with interests in tyres, infrastructure, information technology, and venture capital. She announced this appointment on LinkedIn.

Before joining the RPG Group, Jairath was CMO and CCO at Bencos Research Solutions. Her experience spans over two decades and includes stints at Dentsu Creative, CRED, Aliaxis (pipes and fitting solutions), and Resilience AI.