Suneil Chawla joins Ador Multiproducts as an Independent Director

Suneil Chawla, a promising name in the digital marketing sector, has associated with Ador Multiproducts as an Independent Director. As Ador Multiproducts accelerates its digital transformation, including its ecommerce play through its subsidiary, 1908 e-ventures , Suneil would be a valuable advisor and mentor to the board with his digital experience. Suneil, is an expert in the domain and has proved his excellence in the past. As 1908 Eventures’ platform, Sublime Life, pledges to build cruelty-free, clean beauty brands in India, it is the perfect opportunity for Suneil to demonstrate his brilliance as the company aims to assist beauty brands right from manufacturing to marketing the products.