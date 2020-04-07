Sunil D’Souza joins Tata Consumer Products as Managing Director & CEO

Tata Consumer Products was formed in February 2020 following the merger of Tata Global Beverages (TGBL) and the consumer products business of Tata Chemicals (TCL). Sunil D’Souza, an engineering graduate and an alumnus of Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta (IIM-C) brings in nearly three decades of experience working with some of the marquee brands in the country. He takes office as Tata Consumer Products pursues its plans to serve the aspirations of consumers across the country.