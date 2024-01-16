Sunil Gupta from adidas is Delhi Capitals' CEO

At adidas, he was working as chief marketing officer.
adidas India's CMO, Sunil Gupta has recently joined Delhi Capitals as chief executive officer. He has moved on from adidas India after working for more than 7 years with the sports and apparel manufacturing company. Gupta joined the company in the year 2016 as BU head - adidas Running.
Sunil shared about this update in a LinkedIn post, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to engage in his passion for cricket on a daily basis. Gupta had prior stints with Coca-Cola India, Marico and GSK.