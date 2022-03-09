Sunil Kataria joins Raymond as CEO – Lifestyle Business

Speaking on this latest development, Gautam Hari Singhania, chairman & managing director, Raymond said; “At Raymond, we believe in having industry’s finest talent that resonates with our vision to create a future ready organisation. During the last few years, we have been making stronger strides and creating brands and retail experiences for our loyal and new-age consumers. I would like to welcome Sunil to the Raymond family and believe that he would be instrumental in accelerating growth for the business in India and international markets.” The appointment of Sunil Kataria comes at a critical juncture in Raymond’s journey for the brand that continues to be a leader in its pack and stays relevant in the fashion apparel space with numerous international labels entering the Indian market.