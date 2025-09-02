Sunil Kataria takes over as CEO & MD of Godrej Agrovet

Godrej Agrovet (Godrej Agrovet), a leading diversified agri-business in India, has announced that Sunil Kataria has formally assumed charge as the chief executive officer and managing director (MD) of the company, effective September 1, 2025 for a tenure of five years.

Kataria was appointed CEO and MD-designate of Godrej Agrovet in May 2025. He has over twenty years of experience in marketing, sales, and leadership roles with leading organisations like Marico, Godrej Consumer Products and Raymond, having built a reputation over the years for driving business change, market growth and improving organizations. At Godrej Agrovet, he will steer the company into the next phase of growth and innovation with a sharp focus on building capabilities across emerging areas in today’s evolving business landscape.

Commenting on the transition, Nadir Godrej, chairman and managing director, Godrej Industries, said: “We are excited to welcome Sunil as he officially steps into the role of CEO and MD of Godrej Agrovet. With a wealth of experience in building businesses across challenging operational contexts, Sunil is aligned with our intent to scale up Godrej Agrovet’s different businesses while prioritising profitability and strengthening our brand offerings. I am sure that, under his leadership, Agrovet will further consolidate its position as India's trusted partner in agriculture and sustainability for all stakeholders.”

Reflecting on his tenure of more than three decades, Balram Singh Yadav, MD, Godrej Agrovet (till August 2025), said: “Leading Godrej Agrovet and building it into a strong agri-business conglomerate has been the most rewarding chapters of my career. I am deeply grateful to the entire management and team of Godrej Agrovet along with our business partners and other stakeholders for the continuous learning and support. Their trust motivated us to deliver innovative product and services that empowered farmers enhance their productivity and enabled us to diversify into consumer-facing and CDMO businesses.”

“I warmly welcome Sunil to lead the next phase of growth of Godrej Agrovet. I am confident that under his leadership, the company will strengthen its contribution to shaping a more sustainable and prosperous future for all its stakeholders.”

Outlining his agenda, Sunil Kataria, CEO & MD, Godrej Agrovet, said: “I look forward to leading Godrej Agrovet, a company with a strong foundation and legacy of impact. With each business at a different stage of evolution, my priority would be to unlock the value across the portfolio by investing in capability building, strengthening the execution of our go-to-market strategy, and scaling up high-potential businesses. I am confident that with support of our team and stakeholders, Godrej Agrovet will continue to drive meaningful growth and create long-term value.”