Sunil Kumar Alagh joins VIP Clothing as Strategic Advisor

Sunil Kumar Alagh former managing director and chief executive officer of Britannia Industries will be joining as a Strategic Advisor to VIP Clothing, the innerwear brand in India with a legacy over past 52 years in the innerwear industry.
After Britannia, Alagh founded a consulting firm, SKA Advisors, which advises clients on marketing strategies. He was appointed as the President of the All India Management Association (AIMA) in 2004 and has been on the Board of Prasar Bharati. He is currently on the Board of Eveready, and Pritish Nandy Communications, and has advised a number of leading Companies in India.
Currently the VIP Clothing holds five brands VIP, Frenchie, Feelings, Leader and Brat where each of them has their own identity and classification. The product offerings cater to men, women and kids segment. The core offerings are innerwear products which they are now further extending to outerwear for men and women category and accessories category as well.
In his new role, Sunil Kumar Alagh will spend time with the portfolio of brands under VIP Clothing and help them build category leadership, in India and export markets.
VIP Clothing is headed by Sunil Pathare, chairman & managing director and Kapil Pathare, director at VIP Clothing who said “With Sunil Kumar Alagh’s great experience, there is probably no better advisor we could have, to mentor us and our portfolio of brands to enhance marketing and sales activities”.