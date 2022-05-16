Sunil Kumaran appointed as Chief Operating Officer at BIG FM

Adding on, Abraham Thomas, CEO, Reliance Broadcast Network, said, “Sunil is a proven leader and we aim to leverage every ounce of his superpowers as a revenue, product, content, and marketing visionary to write BIG FM’s success story. His remarkable brand commitment, together with strategic vision, navigating through changing industry dynamics, constant client/listener focus, leading teams and setting them up for success and understanding of how we come together at BIG FM to execute against opportunities in a collaborative way will open up avenues for BIG FM to create newer milestones. Here is wishing Sunil all the very best in his new assignment. I am confident in the commitment and the ability of our teams to rise to this challenge and script the biggest comeback story of the Post Covid era.”