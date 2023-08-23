Sunil Lulla joins Astrum Reputation Advisory as Chairman

Sunil has almost 40 years of experience in business and has been very successful in increasing profitability, becoming a market leader, and driving employee engagement. Some of the organizations he has been involved with include MTV, SONY, Entertainment Television, The Times Television Network, Indya.com, HMV, Diageo, Balaji Telefilms, JWT, GREY Group and BARC. He is now focused on helping other businesses grow through The Linus Adventures.