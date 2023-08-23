Sunil Lulla joins Astrum Reputation Advisory as Chairman

Lulla will help Astrum gain the trust of the C Suite and help the company grow.
Sunil Lulla has been appointed as the chairman of Astrum, a science-based specialist reputation management advisory. With his experience as a business leader, Lulla will help Astrum gain the trust of the C Suite and help the company grow.
Ashwani Singla, Astrum's founding managing partner, stated that he has admired how Sunil combines strategic clarity with execution excellence to achieve extraordinary outcomes for over two decades. He believes that their clients and colleagues will benefit from Sunil's sage counsel and proven acumen.
The impact of reputation, risk, and regulation on business is a major pre-occupation of the C-suite, and even more so today, says Sunil Lulla. I am delighted to be part of a team that has an enviable track record of helping CXOs successfully negotiate this landscape.
Sunil further explains that Ashwani has had a big impact in changing how public relations works in India and now, by putting data and digital at the forefront of Astrum, he is changing it again; Sunil is looking forward to being a part of this transformation.
Sunil has almost 40 years of experience in business and has been very successful in increasing profitability, becoming a market leader, and driving employee engagement. Some of the organizations he has been involved with include MTV, SONY, Entertainment Television, The Times Television Network, Indya.com, HMV, Diageo, Balaji Telefilms, JWT, GREY Group and BARC. He is now focused on helping other businesses grow through The Linus Adventures.