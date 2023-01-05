Sunil Nair steps down as Firework’s MD- APAC Region

He is working with a few early stage startups as an investor and mentor.
Sunil Nair has stepped down as the managing director- APAC Region of Firework. He is currently based in Singapore. He is working with a few early stage startups as an investor and mentor.
Nair joined the video commerce solution company as the India CEO in October 2019. He launched Firework in India in 2019. He moved to Singapore in August 2022 after being promoted to the MD- APAC Region.
Before joining Firework, Nair was the COO of Alt Balaji for over four years, where he was responsible for building the pure-play original video content platform, creating subscription-led business and bringing real-world innovations to the OTT space in India.
In his previous roles, he set up the first online video distribution platform – Nautanki TV (acquired by Hungama). With over two and a half decades of work experience, he has worked at One Channel Media, Reliance Jio, Star India Pvt Ltd, amongst others.
With a Master’s Degree in Management Sciences from the University of Pune, Sunil is a certified systems analyst from National Computing Centre, UK.