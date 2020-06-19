Sunil Rayan is Disney+ Hotstar's new president and head, will report to Uday Shankar

Rayan's previous stint was at Google as MD, Google Cloud for Games.
Disney+ Hotstar, one of India's leading video streaming services has appointed Sunil Rayan as its new president and head. He will report to Uday Shankar - President, The Walt Disney Company APAC and Chairman, Star & Disney India.
Rayan previously worked at Google (Mountain View California) for nearly eight years. His last stint with the tech giant was as MD, Google Cloud for Games where he headed product, engineering, and business development. He had joined the company in 2012 as MD, Mobile App Ads Business.
Before Google, Rayan held stints with McKinsey & Co, IBM, iGate Mastech, and Infosys in a career spanning over 20 years.
Shankar said, "Five years ago, we set out to disrupt the way India consumed content and that mission has turned out to be totally revolutionary. Sunil is an exciting talent with global accomplishments and I am very excited to have him lead the talented Disney+ Hotstar team. At Disney+ Hotstar India, we are on a mission to create the country's largest and most advanced platform for curated content, and Sunil is just the right person to drive that ambition.”
In April 2020, Star India upgraded Hotstar to Disney+ Hotstar that now offers content from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic along with its pre-existing offerings.