Sunil Sethi appointed as Executive-Chairman for Dixcy Textiles and Gokaldas Intimatewear

Commenting on his appointment, Sunil Sethi said, "I am honoured to be selected as Executive-Chairman and to come onboard with Advent International, one of the largest global private equity firms. Both Dixcy and Gokaldas are poised for great success, with a strong business model to capture the market opportunity. I look forward to working with the team at these companies to further strengthen our market leadership across all business segments and take them to the next level of success”.