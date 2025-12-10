Sunny Side Up expands Bengaluru leadership team with senior hires

Sunny Side Up has expanded its senior leadership team in Bengaluru, adding new hires across business development, creative, design and account management as the consultancy builds integrated capabilities for its next phase of growth.

Advertisment

The appointments include: Tashina A, who joins as senior vice president, with responsibility for new business and strategic growth. She has previously worked with Ogilvy, Creativeland Asia, Dentsu Webchutney and Saatchi & Saatchi, and has handled brands such as Royal Enfield, iD Fresh Food, Scotch-Brite, Cadbury, Budweiser and Fortune Oil.

Shyam Nair joins as creative director to lead creative development. His earlier roles span FCB, McCann and Dentsu, where he worked on ITC, Maruti Suzuki, Nestlé, Coca-cola and Honda.

Farhat Shaukat has been appointed creative director – Design, bringing experience from Vice Media, The Bold Creative and 22Feet Tribal Worldwide. She has led design work for Flipkart, Mr Muscle, Pedigree, TTK Prestige and Neutrogena.

Tanya Kapool joins as director – Client Services. Her previous roles at FCB and Schbang included work on Sunfeast Yippee, Candyman, Budweiser and ITC.

Aswirbaad Das comes on board as associate creative director, following stints at DDB and MullenLowe, where he worked on Nivea, Too Yumm!, Saffola Oils, Bajaj ADHO and Diageo.

Saurabh Pandey, chief business officer, Sunny Side Up, said: “We are building the next chapter of Sunny Side Up with purpose and ambition. This leadership expansion is not just about adding talent, but about investing in people who bring depth, craft, and new energy to the agency. Each of these leaders has created meaningful work for some of the most respected brands in the country. Their arrival signals our commitment to scale our capabilities and deliver work that is strategically sharp, creatively brave, and culturally relevant.”