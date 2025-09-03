Suno taps ex-Snap executive Gourab Ghose to spearhead international strategy

Suno has announced the appointment of Gourab Ghose as its new head of International markets as the company accelerates its focus on expanding music creation globally. Ghose will lead Suno’s international growth strategy, building on his career shaping communities and driving scale across major global platforms.

At Snap Inc., Ghose was central to the company’s international expansion, leading community growth and monetisation in India, Snap’s largest global market. His work not only focused on scaling users but also on strengthening how communities connect, create, and thrive – experience that directly supports Suno’s vision of enabling music creation for creators worldwide.

Previously, he shaped engagement strategies at Amazon Prime Video, helping to scale marketplace businesses, and at Disney+ Hotstar (now JioHotstar), where he spearheaded subscription growth initiatives that redefined entertainment on one of the world’s fastest-growing streaming platforms.

On joining Suno, Gourab Ghose said: “Suno is rewriting the way the world interacts with creativity and creativity tools. The opportunity to take this vision global is both exciting and deeply personal. I look forward to building pathways that bring Suno to millions across cultures, languages, and communities worldwide.”

Suno’s Co-founder and President, Martin Camacho, added: “Gourab’s track record of driving growth at leading global companies makes him an invaluable addition to Suno. His leadership will help us expand access to music creation while deepening the impact we have on creators and communities.”

With Ghose at the helm of international markets, Suno is poised to amplify its global story – scaling across borders, building diverse communities, and expanding creativity worldwide.