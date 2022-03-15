Supari Studios announces key appointments

Anvita Arora, Anuj Rai, Ishan Naman Sinha, and Parikshit Vivekanand have joined the content studio’s team.
The award-winning branded content studio arm of Kulfi Collective, Supari Studios, has announced a set of proficient hires to add a rich layer of experience to its dynamic team.
Ishan Naman Sinha’s previous experience includes a stint at Ogilvy & Mather alongside five years at DY Works. An alumnus of Symbiosis Institute of Media & Communication, his rich background in the media landscape has nurtured acute consumer-centric thinking capabilities and a strong understanding of digital platforms. He has joined Supari Studios as the Assistant Vice President, heading all Strategy efforts.
Dedicated and enthusiastic about every project she undertakes, Anvita Arora has joined Supari Studios as an Assistant Vice President, where her responsibilities include heading brand partnerships. She has a broad knowledge of the advertising and media industry and has pursued her Master’s Degree in Advertising and Marketing from the University of Leeds. Driven and hardworking, she has also previously worked with prominent companies like OgilvyOne Worldwide and 22Feet Tribal Worldwide.
Meanwhile, Victor Daruwalla, who previously worked at Viacom 18 Media, has joined Supari Studios in the capacity of Senior Creative Director. His responsibilities include providing solutions to brand problems by building out clutter-breaking IPs and scaling Youtube channels to create trending content.
Parikshit Vivekanand has joined Supari Studios as a creative director. He has been a digital content strategist with over 8 years of experience and has previously worked in the position of a senior content strategist, and later, a creative director at Foxymoron as well as a content specialist at 22Feet Tribal Worldwide.
Furthermore, Anuj Rai has joined Supari Studios as an executive producer with the responsibility of creating cutting-edge branded content. A seasoned content professional, he has more than a decade of experience creating content across broadcast, digital and social media formats in multiple sectors of sports, auto, tech, lifestyle, amongst others.
In addition to these new appointments, Supari Studios’ Prachi Vasant—who has eight years of work experience in content development, production, post-production and creating digital content and brand campaigns—has been elevated to the position of an executive producer. Meanwhile, Joel Nigli has been promoted as a senior creative director, where he will be seen leading a squad of creative directors focussed at building out clutter breaking campaigns.
Shirley D’Costa - CBO - Kulfi Collective, added, “We’re thrilled to be building a stellar team of very driven individuals who not only have a strong background in strategic, consumer-centric work but are also adept at creating cultural currency for brands through storytelling. We are not only partnering with brands to create campaigns, and content IPs but also setting up content studios to deliver scale and efficiency, and this team is the right fit to do so.”
Manoti Jain - COO - Supari Studios, said, “We are a people-centric organisation with a deep focus of shaping the cultural narrative for brands with whom we work. We are excited to partner and onboard digital-first creators, a team full of diverse, unique and strong voices that share a common passion for creative excellence. With a team like this, Supari Studios is set up to “scale to new heights.”
Nisha Vasudevan - VP, creative development - Supari Studios, mentioned, “I’m looking forward to expanding our creative voice in more versatile directions. The new additions to our team will boost not only our leadership but also our capabilities and offerings by leaps and bounds.”