Suparna Mitra to join TeamLease as MD & CEO

TeamLease Services has announced a leadership transition as part of its long-term succession and governance strategy.

The Board of Directors has appointed Suparna Mitra as managing director and chief executive officer of TeamLease Services effective 2 February 2026. She will succeed Ashok Reddy, who will take on the role of executive vice chairman. Manish Sabharwal will step down from executive responsibilities and continue as a non-executive non-independent director. Narayan Ramachandran remains chairman.

Ashok commented on the announcement, “This transition is the logical next step for Manish and me… The next orbit for TeamLease – higher margins, faster growth and institutionalisation – will benefit from leadership instincts that are fresh and different from ours. Suparna brings a powerful combination of strategic thinking, consumer insight, and technology orientation that accelerates TeamLease’s mission of putting India to work.”

Suparna joins TeamLease from Titan Company, where she most recently served as CEO of the Watches & Wearables Division. She began her career with Hindustan Lever Limited and later held leadership roles at Arvind Brands before joining Titan in 2006. She also serves on the Board of Swiggy and the Board of Governors at IIM Kozhikode.

Suparna said: “I am honoured to join TeamLease at such a pivotal moment for India and its employment landscape… I look forward to working with the Board and the leadership team to unlock the next phase of growth, digital innovation, and social impact.”

Narayan Ramachandran, chairman, TeamLease, said: “We are delighted to welcome Suparna as the new MD & CEO… Her cross-sector experience and deep understanding of customers, technology, and people make her an ideal leader for the next chapter of TeamLease.”