Suparna Singh, 2 others from senior leadership team quit NDTV

The resignations come less than a month since the Adani Group’s acquisition of 65% holdings in the television network.
The resignations come less than a month since the Adani Group’s acquisition of 65% holdings in the television network.
Three members of NDTV’s senior leadership team resigned on Friday. Suparna Singh, president, Arijit Chatterjee, chief strategy officer and Kawaljit Singh Bedi, chief technology and product officer have quit the organisation, the company said in a disclosure to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
“The Company is in the process of putting up a new leadership team which will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the Company,” the disclosure stated.
Singh had been with the company for over two decades and had the highest-level experience in all aspects of NDTV functions: editorial in both broadcast TV and internet, revenue and cost management.
Chatterjee had been a part of the core team at NDTV Convergence, the Group's digital business, for the last 10 years. He was a key part of the Convergence strategy team, handling all key partnerships and acquisitions for Convergence and closing some of its biggest revenue deals.
Meanwhile, Kawaljit had been with NDTV for over 17 years and was responsible for product, technology, design, and strategic vision of NDTV's mobile, web, OTT, Broadcast, IT and Emerging Platforms.
The resignations come less than a month since the Adani Group’s acquisition of 65% holdings in the television network.
There has been a spate of resignations since Adani’s began the acquisition process. The founders Prannoy Roy and his wife Radhika Roy resigned as directors of RRPR Holding Private Ltd (RRPRH), the promoter group vehicle of New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on November 29. Ravish Kumar, senior executive editor, quit a day later.