SuperBottoms elevates Siby George Mathews as head of brand & marketing

SuperBottoms has elevated Siby George Mathews to Head of Brand & Marketing, marking his progression within the organisation after nearly two years. Mathews, who joined the company in 2024 as Brand Manager, now oversees brand strategy and marketing functions as the company expands its presence in the sustainable babycare category.

Mathews shared the update on LinkedIn, noting: “I’m excited to share that I’ve stepped into the role of Head of Brand & Marketing at SuperBottoms.

In almost two years here, this journey has shaped me in ways I didn’t expect — pushing me to think bigger, build better, and lead with purpose. A heartfelt thank you to the founders, Pallavi Utagi & Salil Utagi, for trusting me with this responsibility and believing in the vision we’re building..."

Before joining SuperBottoms, Mathews worked across several creative and digital agencies, including Ogilvy, Blink Digital, VMLY&R, and Saatchi & Saatchi, in roles spanning brand management and account leadership. His early career included stints at Leo Burnett, J. Walter Thompson, Greenwich Associates, and internships with Varun Beverages and Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance.