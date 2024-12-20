Advertisment
Subscribe

0

Advertisment
People Spotting Latest Stories

Supriya Rath takes on global eCommerce marketing role at Lenovo

Rath had been serving as the CX leader for India for the past three years.

author-image
afaqs! news bureau
New Update
LenovoPS

Global technology company Lenovo has promoted Supriya Rath as global eCommerce marketing leader of alliance and affiliate partnerships. Rath previously served as the CX leader for India for the past three years.

Advertisment

She made the annoucement through a LinkedIn post.

In her new role, Rath will be r

Lenovo
Advertisment