Supriya Rath takes on global eCommerce marketing role at Lenovo

Global technology company Lenovo has promoted Supriya Rath as global eCommerce marketing leader of alliance and affiliate partnerships. Rath previously served as the CX leader for India for the past three years.

She made the annoucement through a LinkedIn post.

In her new role, Rath will be responsible for defining and managing the strategic alliance relationships and for developing the affiliate and partner marketing strategy for Lenovo’s Global eCommerce business by translating strategy into executable plans.

She joined the company in 2016 as the retail marketing lead (India). In the past, she has also worked with Samsung India Electronics and HyperCITY Retail.