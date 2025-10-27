Surej Salim elected as President of The Advertising Club Madras for 2025–26

The Advertising Club Madras has announced the election of Surej Salim, co-founder and COO of Digitally Inspired Media, as its 46th president for the year 2025–26. The appointment was made at the club’s Annual General Meeting held on October 24, 2025.

Surej, who earlier served as secretary of the club, has nearly two decades of experience in advertising and marketing. Known for his collaborative approach, he will oversee initiatives to strengthen community engagement and drive creative dialogue within the industry.

The meeting opened with a tribute to the late Piyush Pandey, honoring his contribution to Indian advertising. Members observed a minute of silence, and black ribbons were distributed as a mark of respect.

Speaking on his appointment, Surej Salim said: “It’s an honour to lead a legacy institution like the Advertising Club of Madras, which has been the heartbeat of the advertising and marketing community for nearly seven decades. My vision is to strengthen our community, celebrate creativity, and create more opportunities for learning and collaboration. With the collective energy of our members and the dynamic new committee, I’m confident we can make this a truly inspiring year for the Club.”

Kavitha Srinivasan, Coeus Communications India LLP, was elected secretary for the 2025–26 term, said: “I am delighted to be elected as Secretary of the Advertising Club of Madras. With a talented team and enthusiastic members, we are poised to make a significant impact in the industry. I look forward to working collaboratively to deliver engaging events, insightful discussions, and valuable networking opportunities,” she said.

The new executive committee includes Umanath V (vice president, MediaNews4U.com), Stalin Periasamy (joint secretary, Presto Advertising), Murugan K (treasurer, Jaya TV), and S. Balasubramanian (immediate past president, Dinamalar), among others.