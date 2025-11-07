Advertisment
Surya Roshni elevates Parul Phadke as Head of Mktg. & Adv for lighting and consumer durables

Before her elevation, Phadke served as AGM – marketing communication, where she helped in advancing Surya Roshni’s digital transformation.

afaqs! news bureau
Surya

Surya Roshni has elevated Parul Phadke to head of marketing & advertising for its lighting and consumer durables business. In her new role, Phadke will oversee marketing and advertising initiatives aimed at strengthening the brand’s presence across India.

Parul Phadke, a marketing professional with experience across brand management, corporate communication, and public relations, holds dual postgraduate degrees in Marketing, an MBA, and a certification in Digital Marketing from MICA.

Commenting on her elevation, Parul Phadke said: “I’m excited to continue building Surya Roshni’s brand story as we expand into the next phase of innovation and growth. The goal is to create impactful communication that connects meaningfully with our consumers while strengthening our leadership in the market.”

Surya Roshni
