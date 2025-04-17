Sushant S Mohan to lead IndiaDotcom Digital’s Editorial and Business Growth

IndiaDotcom Digital (formerly Zee Digital) – the digital arm of the ‘ZMCL’ group – has announced the appointment of Sushant S Mohan as chief editor and business manager of Zee’s Digital Business. With a strong background in digital innovation, revenue strategy, and editorial leadership, Mohan brings a wealth of experience to this dual role that combines editorial excellence with business expansion.

In his new position, Mohan will oversee the editorial direction and content strategy across all digital platforms, while also driving business growth, innovation, and digital transformation.

A veteran of the digital space since 2008, he has consistently delivered solutions and revenue models across multiple media platforms. Prior to this, he served as the chief executive officer at DNA – Daily News & Analysis, where he successfully led the organisation’s digital-first transformation. He has also served in key editorial capacities at Zee Media Corporation, Opera News, News18, BBC, Fever 104, Red FM, All India Radio and DD Prasar Bharti, shaping content strategies and building impactful teams.

Sharing his thoughts on the new role, Sushant S Mohan, chief editor and business manager, IDPL said, “Stepping into this new role at IndiaDotcom Digital marks a defining move in my professional journey. It’s both a privilege and an exciting challenge to lead one of India’s most influential digital news platforms at a time of such dynamic change. I look forward to not only shaping impactful journalism but also accelerating our digital growth with fresh energy, innovation, and a sharp focus on our audiences. This is a significant stride forward—for me and for the brand.”

Karan Abhishek Singh, CEO of Zee Media Corporation (ZMCL), said: “Sushant S Mohan brings a rare blend of editorial acumen and business insights to the table. His proven track record in leading digital transformations and monetisation strategies will be instrumental as IndiaDotcom Digital enters a new phase of growth. We are confident that under his leadership, our digital platforms will continue to evolve as credible, relevant, and future-ready news destinations.”