Sushanth Ravikumar, ex-Flipkart joins Niyo as Senior Vice President Of Marketing

Sushanth has a total work experience of 17 years in marketing and sales. During his nearly seven-year tenure at Flipkart, he played a key role in driving brand and customer growth across various segments, including fashion and large appliances, through robust marketing strategies and campaigns. He also contributed to building platform loyalty with initiatives like Flipkart Plus and Super Coins, developed private brands and licenses, and orchestrated comprehensive marketing plans for Flipkart’s Big Billion Days and other sale events. At Britannia, Sushanth led the brand and P&L for Milk Bikis. He also held positions as VP of marketing at Upstox and head of brand marketing at MPL.