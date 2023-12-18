Sushma Rajesh from The Walt Disney Company joins Viacom18 as Cluster Head – Kannada and Marathi

Previously, at The Walt Disney Company she was working as SVP & Business Head- Kannada.
Viacom18 Media has joined Sushma Rajesh as the cluster head for Kannada and Marathi. Sushma has worked as senior vice president and business head – Kannada at The Walt Disney Company for nearly 2 years and 3 months before joining Viacom18. Sushma shared about this development on her LinkedIn profile.
Sushma has held key positions at Star India and began in 2004 as a senior manager (Research & Strategic Planning) and then moved on to become the vice president of marketing & channel strategy at Life OK in 2014. Subsequently, she took on the role of business head at Star Utsav. Prior to her time at Star India, Sushma started her career at IMRB, a division of the Kantar Group.