Sushmita Bandopadhyay joins Apollo Hospitals as VP-Corporate Communications

Sushmita Bandopadhyay joins Apollo Hospitals as vice president (VP) of corporate communications. Before this role, Bandopadhyay served as executive vice president at Weber Shandwick.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Bandopadhyay has over two decades of experience in integrated communication campaigns, crisis strategies, employer branding, internal communication and change management, event management, CSR, advocacy, launches, brand storytelling for corporates, B2B and consumer sectors.

Throughout her career, she has worked with organisations such as BD India, Perfect Relations, Concept PR India, and more.