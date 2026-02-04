Sushovan Sarkar joins New Products Group as national head

New Products Group has appointed Sushovan Sarkar as national head for modern trade and e-commerce business in India. Sarkar will oversee the company’s modern trade, e-commerce and quick commerce operations across the country.

He joins the company after a stint at AB InBev, where he headed modern trade and e-commerce for the non-alcoholic beverages business in India. In his new role, Sarkar will focus on distribution expansion, go-to-market strategy and driving market share across organised retail and digital channels.

He shared the update on his LinkedIn post, stating: "I'm thrilled to share that I've joined New Products Group as National head for Modern Trade and E Commerce Business in India. After an amazing stint at AB InBev, I'm looking forward to this new challenge and the opportunities it brings...."

Sarkar brings over 15 years of experience across FMCG, beverages and consumer goods. Prior to AB InBev, he established the modern trade and e-commerce business for Hell Energy Drink in India.

His earlier roles include leadership positions at Narang Group, Lotte India, Parle Products, Godrej Consumer Products and PepsiCo, where he managed modern trade and institutional sales across multiple regions.