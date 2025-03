Suvonkar Banerjee has joined Studio Next, the production division of Sony Pictures Network India, as creative director. Before this, he worked as an editor at Disney+ Hotstar.

Advertisment

He replaces Indranil Chakraborty, head of Studio Next. In his new role, he will oversee entertainment content at Studio Next across various formats, languages, and genres.

Banerjee will report to Danish Khan, EVP and business head of SonyLIV and Studio Next at Sony Pictures Network India.