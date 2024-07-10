Suyash Khabya takes charge as chief creative officer at The Womb

“At The Womb, we aren’t slaves of an idea, we are its mother. We give birth an idea, we nurture it and when required we also turn into Durga Maa to protect it. Because, it’s very easy to give in. As passionate creatives, it’s important to hold ground. And yes, we do all this keeping the client’s ‘business’ as the north star. I also believe that the world needs more insanity, more laughs…this was the space advertising gave up to stand-up comics, influencers, reels and went on the path of ‘higher purpose’, we need more humour back in advertising. My agenda for my creative team is to do more unexpected kind of work and ideas that have got new-age imbibed in them. In a cluttered media mix, ideas need an X factor for them to be unignorable. We need more of those,” adds Suyash.