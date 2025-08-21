Swapnil Ravindran joins HT Media Group as chief revenue officer – south

Swapnil Ravindran has been appointed as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) – South at HT Media Group. In his new role, he will spearhead revenue growth initiatives across print and digital platforms for Hindustan Times, Hindustan Hindi, and Mint in the southern region.

Ravindran brings over two decades of experience in media and advertising sales. He was most recently Associate Vice President & Response Head – Bangalore at The Times of India (Bennett Coleman & Co. Ltd.). Prior to that, he has held leadership roles at InMobi, The Hindu (Kasturi & Sons), and Times of India in sales and vertical leadership capacities.