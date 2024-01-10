Swastik Productions appoints Manish Agarvwal as head of digital, marcom & special projects

With over 17 years of experience in the industry, Manish has held key positions at major digital platforms and media houses. Before joining Swastik Productions, Manish worked in various roles at Zee Entertainment, initially as a part of the hindi movies cluster and then as the vice president and head of marketing for Zee Zest where he showcased his strategic prowess in handling the Zest’s channel and website, contributing to a significant market share in the lifestyle category. His journey also includes positions at Loktantra Mediatech, where, as chief marketing officer he orchestrated a team of marketing professionals for a successful product launch and brand campaign. Manish’s diverse career comprises roles at Times Television Network, Star TV Network, Sony Pictures Networks Distribution India, Publicis India, and Percept H.