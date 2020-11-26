By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Swati Mohan, Netflix’s director marketing moves on

She had joined the streaming giant in July 2018.

Swati Mohan, director marketing Netflix has stepped down after almost two and a half years at the American streaming giant.

Before joining Netflix, Mohan was country head, National Geographic and Fox Networks Group, India for over five and a half years.

In a career spanning over two decades, Mohan has worked at companies such as Maxus, Mindshare, Endemol India, FBC Media, Red Ice Films, Ogilvy & Mather (now Ogilvy) and has also spent a year as a self-employed writer, producer, and director.

NetflixSwati MohanNetflix India