Swati Mohan, Netflix’s director marketing moves on

She had joined the streaming giant in July 2018.
Swati Mohan, director marketing Netflix has stepped down after almost two and a half years at the American streaming giant.
Before joining Netflix, Mohan was country head, National Geographic and Fox Networks Group, India for over five and a half years.
In a career spanning over two decades, Mohan has worked at companies such as Maxus, Mindshare, Endemol India, FBC Media, Red Ice Films, Ogilvy & Mather (now Ogilvy) and has also spent a year as a self-employed writer, producer, and director.