Swiggy appoints Anand Kripalu as Independent Director and Chairperson of the Board

Swiggy, India’s leading on-demand convenience platform, has announced the appointment of Anand Kripalu as an independent director and the chairperson of its board of directors.
Sriharsha Majety, group CEO of Swiggy said, “I’m pleased to have Anand Kripalu join as an independent director and chairperson of the Swiggy board. Anand is a veteran in the consumer goods industry, and his deep knowledge and perspective will be instrumental in guiding Swiggy as we continue to innovate and redefine the on-demand delivery landscape in India.“
“Swiggy has transformed food and grocery delivery in the country, bringing unparalleled convenience to millions of homes. I am honoured to join its accomplished board, and look forward to lending my experience and perspective as Swiggy shapes the future of convenience”, said Anand Kripalu on his appointment.
With close to 40 years of experience in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry, Anand Kripalu is the managing director and global CEO of EPL (formerly Essel Propack). Prior to that, he was the managing director and CEO of Diageo India, India’s leading beverage alcohol company. He has also held leadership roles at Mondelez International (formerly Cadbury) and Unilever.
Anand holds a Bachelor of Technology in Electronics from IIT, Madras, and an MBA from IIM, Calcutta. He completed his Advanced Management Program at Wharton Business School.