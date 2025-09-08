Swiggy appoints Neha Singhvi as VP – Public Affairs, Communications & ESG

Swiggy has announced the appointment of Neha Singhvi as Vice President – Public Affairs, Communications & ESG, strengthening its leadership team. Singhvi joins the food delivery and quick commerce platform after a three-year stint with Games24x7, where she led Public Affairs, Communications, and CSR.

Bringing more than 21 years of experience across advocacy, public policy, corporate reputation, and social impact leadership, Singhvi has played pivotal roles in shaping communication strategies for global and Indian organisations. At Games24x7, she drove initiatives in reputation management, crisis response, stakeholder engagement, and data-driven advocacy campaigns.

Her career also includes senior leadership positions such as Chief Operating Officer at PR Pundit, Deputy Managing Director at Zeno Group, and strategic roles at Weber Shandwick, where she developed integrated campaigns across diverse sectors.

At Swiggy, Singhvi will directly oversee the PR Communications and Sustainability functions, positioning her to lead cohesive messaging and ESG initiatives across the organisation.

Her appointment underscores Swiggy’s focus on building a strong communications narrative while advancing its ESG agenda at a time when stakeholder engagement and trust are increasingly critical to business growth.