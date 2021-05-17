Swiggy appoints Sneha John as Director - Marketing

Prior to this, she was the General Manager - Marketing at Swiggy.
The leading food delivery app, Swiggy has recently appointed Sneha John as its new director of marketing. Her most recent role was general manager - marketing. John joined the company in 2017 as senior marketing - manager.Prior to joining Swiggy, Neha worked with The Hindu as senior marketing manager from August 2016 - December 2017.
An engineering graduate from VIT, Sneha did her post graduation in marketing from ISB, Hyderabad and has also worked with HT Media as senior marketing manager for close to 3 years and ONGC in the past.