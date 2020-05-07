Swiggy co-founder Rahul Jaimini moves on, to join Pesto Tech, a career accelerator startup as a co-founder

He looked after Swiggy's technology backbone.
Swiggy's co-founder Rahul Jaimini is leaving the online food delivery giant to join Pesto Tech, a career accelerator start-up, as a co-founder.
Jaimini leaves Swiggy after having co-founded it with Sriharsha Majety and Nandan Reddy in 2014. Jaimini will continue to be a board member and a shareholder at the company.
Before co-founding Swiggy, Jaimini worked with Myntra, an e-commerce fashion brand for two years from 2012. He moved on from the brand as a senior software engineer.
He started his career with NetApp, a hybrid cloud data services and data management company, where he was a member of its technical staff for about two years and has also held two internships, one each with Philips Research and Virginia Tech.
Jaimini graduated from IIT Kharagpur in 2010 with a masters in Computer Science and Engineering.