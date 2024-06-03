By afaqs! news bureau
People Spotting

Swiggy elevates Himanshu Mendiratta as general manager - ads monetisation and sponsorship

He was previously the senior manager - ads monetisation at the company.

Swiggy has elevated Himanshu Mendiratta as general manager - ads monetisation and sponsorships. In this new role, he will be responsible for revenue planning and operations for the company.

He was previously the senior manager - ads monetisation.

Mendiratta has nearly 13 years of experience in the industry and has worked with organisations such as Vedantu, OLA, OYO, HCL Technologies, Admito, and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, Vizag Steel Plant.

Have news to share? Write to us atnewsteam@afaqs.com
SwiggyHimanshu Mendiratta