Swiggy elevates Himanshu Mendiratta as general manager - ads monetisation and sponsorship

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He was previously the senior manager - ads monetisation at the company.
Swiggy has elevated Himanshu Mendiratta as general manager - ads monetisation and sponsorships. In this new role, he will be responsible for revenue planning and operations for the company.
He was previously the senior manager - ads monetisation.
Mendiratta has nearly 13 years of experience in the industry and has worked with organisations such as Vedantu, OLA, OYO, HCL Technologies, Admito, and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited, Vizag Steel Plant.