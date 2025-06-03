Swiggy names Sanjana Shetty as AVP- PR and Communications

Swiggy appoints Sanjana Shetty as AVP – PR and communications. Prior to this, Shetty served as director of PR and corporate communications at the organisation for three years.

She took to LinkedIn to announce the same.

Shetty is a communications professional with over 15 years of experience in helping companies build strong brands. She has expertise across all areas of public relations, including communications strategy, media relations, crisis communication, IPOs, policy messaging, product launches, executive visits, announcements, events, and internal communication.

Throughout her career, she has also worked with organisations such as Symantec, Zynga, 20:20 MEDIA, and more.