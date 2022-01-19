Swiggy names Shyamashree DMello as Head of Creative Studio

She will be based out of Mumbai.
Food delivery giant, Swiggy has recently appointed Shyamashree DMello as head of creative studio. She will be based out of Mumbai. Prior to this, she was working as a freelance writer. Previously, she was with Publicis Worldwide as ECD and head of creative services for more than 7 years.
A writer with an experience of around 25 years in the industry, Shyamashree has worked across media like TV, print, outdoor, radio, on-ground and across digital platforms, from the briefing stages to their multi-media release. In the past, she has also worked with agencies like Beehive Communications for around 9 years, FCB Global and Rediffussion y&R.