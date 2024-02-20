Swiggy ropes in Abhishek Shetty as marketing lead

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
He will be in charge of Instamart's and other private brands under Swiggy's brand marketing operations.
Abhishek recently announced on a professional platform that he will be joining Swiggy as a marketing lead and handling operations for Swiggy Instamart and private brands.
Before his appointment at Swiggy, Abhishek was the chief marketing officer (global) at Stader Labs. His professional experience spans nearly 15 years, during which he held several marketing roles with firms such as Sony Pictures Network India, Celio, BESTSELLER, Saatchi & Saatchi, MiD Day Infomedia, and others.
Abhishek is a BITS, Pilani graduate and an Indian School of Business alumnus. His core competencies include global marketing, P&L management, e-commerce and omni-channel sales, digital strategy, growth-performance marketing, content marketing, loyalty, and CRM.