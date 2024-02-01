Swiggy ropes in Ashwath Swaminathan as chief growth & marketing officer

He was the vice president of the Oral Care & Deodorants business at HUL.
Swiggy announced an addition to its senior leadership team with the appointment of Ashwath Swaminathan as chief growth & marketing officer.
Ashwath's responsibilties will include overseeing Swiggy's growth and marketing strategy, focusing on customer engagement, innovation, and strategic collaborations to enhance its market position.
Before joining Swiggy, Ashwath served as the vice president of the Oral Care & Deodorants business at HUL. With over two decades of experience, and brings knowledge of consumer insights, marketing, and business innovation across categories such as tea, coffee, makeup, skincare, oral care & deodorants.
His track record at HUL includes leading the development of the green tea category, accelerating Lakme’s growth and delivering growth on oral care to make HUL a strong player.
Sriharsha Majety, group CEO, Swiggy, said, "Ashwath brings with him the right experience and a strong track record of strengthening consumer brands and growth marketing through data-driven insights and strategic collaborations. He joins Swiggy at a time of unprecedented opportunity, and we’re excited by the critical role he will play in bringing our mission of unparalleled convenience to life”.
Ashwath Swaminathan, said, “I look forward to helping elevate the Swiggy brand for the next chapter of innovation and growth and make it an iconic brand by offering unparalleled convenience to urban Indians ."
Other additions at Swiggy include Anirban Roy - VP - growth, revenue & category, Swiggy Instamart, and Dipak Krishnamani - VP Swiggy Mall.