Swiggy ropes in Mayur Hola as vice president of brand

He was previously the chief marketing officer at Culinary Brands.
According to a recent update on LinkedIn, Mayur Hola left his role as chief marketing officer at Culinary Brands and has now taken on the position of vice president of brands at Swiggy.
In his new role, Mayur will enhance Swiggy's brand distinctiveness in the food delivery sector by enhancing convenience, using integrated marketing, strategy building, brand equity, pop culture, and consumer behaviour, while also maintaining its market position.
Mayur oversaw product innovations, menu planning, flavour selection, texture creation, and marketing at Culinary Brands.
From creating video games to leading advertising campaigns creatively, and later overseeing a brand at a consumer tech startup, Hola has gained experience in various industries during his 23-year career.
Prior to becoming a marketing innovator, Hola was previously an advertising professional who collaborated with Havas, Contract India McCann Erickson, TBWA, Grey, and Ogilvy & Mather.