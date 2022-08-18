Swiggy ropes in Rohit Kapoor as CEO - Food Marketplace

Prior to this, he was with OYO as Global CMO.
Swiggy has recently roped in Rohit Kapoor from OYO as CEO - Food Marketplace. Kapoor will drive the food delivery business and be responsible to develop strategies, drive growth and fostering innovation. He joins after working with the hospitality technology platform, OYO for close to 4 years.
With more than 20 years of experience, Kapoor has held various leadership positions in sales and finance roles in companies such as Max India and Mckinsey & Company for around 10 years. He is a graduate from Indian School of Business and a Certified Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA Institute, USA).